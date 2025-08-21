Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 389,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,394,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,646,000 after buying an additional 47,357 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,380,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after buying an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,635,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 618,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.