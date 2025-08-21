Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,395 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $26,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Trading Down 0.6%
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $94.01.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.