Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,395 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $26,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $94.01.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

