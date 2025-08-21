Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,884 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $24,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.4% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $52.7880 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 164.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

