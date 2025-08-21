Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 515,505 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 515,505 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,597,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 50,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,901.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $71.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

