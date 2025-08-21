Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,599 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,311,000 after acquiring an additional 222,209 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,990,000 after acquiring an additional 255,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,414,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,844,000 after acquiring an additional 469,748 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,795,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,902,000 after acquiring an additional 365,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,749.99. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.