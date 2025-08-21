Checkit (LON:CKT) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.04 ($0.18). Approximately 5,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 173,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.18).

Get Checkit alerts:

Checkit Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.39. The company has a market cap of £14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.35.

About Checkit

(Get Free Report)

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.