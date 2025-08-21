Circle Internet Group’s (CRCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRCL. Seaport Res Ptn raised Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.91.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 1.5%

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.44. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a PE ratio of -10,846.37.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $3,805,537.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 315,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,059,428.40. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath Tarbert sold 31,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $4,057,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 605,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,993,959.60. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,480,290 shares of company stock valued at $297,142,856.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Featured Stories

