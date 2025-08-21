Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cleanspark in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

CLSK opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.Cleanspark’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

