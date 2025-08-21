Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 463,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 81,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

