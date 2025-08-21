Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $40.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.7308.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
Comcast Trading Down 1.8%
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $1,909,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 7.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
