Comparing Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 20.05% 7.07% 2.24% Bimini Capital Management -4.70% -8.69% -0.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $506.84 million 2.84 $108.25 million $0.70 16.13 Bimini Capital Management $11.90 million 1.02 -$1.31 million ($0.06) -20.00

This table compares Ladder Capital and Bimini Capital Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ladder Capital and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 0 2 1 3.33 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Bimini Capital Management on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasury and agency, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

