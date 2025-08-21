Comparing Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Halliburton and TechnipFMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 0 8 14 0 2.64 TechnipFMC 0 3 11 1 2.87

Halliburton presently has a consensus target price of $32.05, suggesting a potential upside of 52.00%. TechnipFMC has a consensus target price of $38.9231, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Halliburton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Halliburton is more favorable than TechnipFMC.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Halliburton has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Halliburton and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton 8.37% 21.45% 8.85% TechnipFMC 9.60% 29.42% 9.54%

Dividends

Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TechnipFMC pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Halliburton pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TechnipFMC pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Halliburton has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and TechnipFMC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Halliburton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halliburton and TechnipFMC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $22.94 billion 0.78 $2.50 billion $2.14 9.85 TechnipFMC $9.08 billion 1.57 $842.90 million $2.12 16.37

Halliburton has higher revenue and earnings than TechnipFMC. Halliburton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Halliburton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TechnipFMC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Halliburton on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems. This segment also provides electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning; and specialty chemicals and services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment offers drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; drilling systems and services; wireline and perforating services consists of open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. This segment also provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

