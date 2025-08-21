Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Comstock Resources worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CRK opened at $15.4150 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Roth Capital cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.