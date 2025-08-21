Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 142,585 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $54,000. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $29,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $19.2450 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

