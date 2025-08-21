Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $19.2450 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

