Concentrix Corporation $CNXC Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Concentrix worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $4,752,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,198.30. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Concentrix Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

