Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $63.42 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGIH. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

