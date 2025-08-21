Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $243,000 in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.98. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 24.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

