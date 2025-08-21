Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,225 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,203 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $18,927,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,408.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $17,558,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $12.2760 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

