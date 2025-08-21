Contrasting Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $15.88 billion N/A -$660.08 million N/A N/A PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $147,679.00 billion 0.00 $1.47 billion $1.43 13.86

Profitability

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Italia.

This table compares Telecom Italia and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 15.49% 14.72% 7.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telecom Italia and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 1 1 3 3.40 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk beats Telecom Italia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers, and digital support and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; business management consulting; property development and management; trading service related to telecommunication, information, multimedia technology, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.