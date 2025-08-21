Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.4737.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORZ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 6.60.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core Scientific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,985,000 after buying an additional 1,199,448 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,396 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP increased its position in Core Scientific by 76.8% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 7,994,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 26.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,466 shares during the period.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

