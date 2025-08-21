Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $11.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.4038.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,050,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,167.76. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,062.30. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,100 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after acquiring an additional 159,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 77,044 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,883,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $15,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.3450 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Coursera has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

