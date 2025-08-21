Critical Analysis: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) versus American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Vanguard and Ingevity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Vanguard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ingevity 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Vanguard presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Ingevity has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Given American Vanguard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Ingevity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

79.0% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Ingevity shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of American Vanguard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ingevity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Vanguard has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Vanguard and Ingevity”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard $529.07 million 0.28 -$126.34 million ($4.47) -1.15 Ingevity $1.41 billion 1.42 -$430.30 million ($5.95) -9.20

American Vanguard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ingevity. Ingevity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Vanguard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Vanguard and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard -23.72% -26.21% -9.97% Ingevity -16.35% 84.92% 7.95%

Summary

Ingevity beats American Vanguard on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for food, water, beverage, and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment consists of road technologies and industrial specialties. This segment's products are used in pavement construction, pavement preservation, pavement reconstruction and recycling, road markings, agrochemical dispersants, paper chemicals, and other industrial uses. The Advanced Polymer Technologies segment produces caprolactone and caprolactone-based specialty polymers for use in coatings, resins, elastomers, adhesives, bioplastics, and medical devices. It serves automotive parts and components manufacturers through sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as WestRock Company, Specialty Chemicals Business and changed its name to Ingevity Corporation in September 2015. Ingevity Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

