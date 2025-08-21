Critical Review: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -62.65% -51.01% Bridger Aerospace Group -0.58% N/A -0.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Archer Aviation and Bridger Aerospace Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$536.80 million ($1.35) -6.83 Bridger Aerospace Group $98.61 million 1.07 -$15.57 million ($0.58) -3.28

Bridger Aerospace Group has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridger Aerospace Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Archer Aviation and Bridger Aerospace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $13.4286, suggesting a potential upside of 45.73%. Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 176.32%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Archer Aviation.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats Archer Aviation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

