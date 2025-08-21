Critical Survey: Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cocrystal Pharma and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 8 1 3.00

Cocrystal Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.42%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -144.12% -102.85% Syndax Pharmaceuticals -428.48% -130.47% -56.12%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Syndax Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma N/A N/A -$17.50 million ($1.24) -1.23 Syndax Pharmaceuticals $23.68 million 57.26 -$318.76 million ($3.89) -4.05

Cocrystal Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company is also developing Entinostat. It has an agreement with Eddingpharm International Company Limited for licensing, development, and commercialization of Entinostat. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.