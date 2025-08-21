Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86. 29,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 13,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

