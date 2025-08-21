Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CW opened at $480.1220 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $517.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

