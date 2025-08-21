Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to “Outperform”

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,230. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

