Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $207.5560 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.23 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

