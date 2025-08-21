Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $30.7950 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,654,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,247,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,701,000 after buying an additional 1,026,958 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,082,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,535,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

