Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $3,677,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $833.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.12 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $194,477.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,214.50. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarun Lal purchased 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $251,955.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $251,955.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.