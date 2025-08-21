Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $71.3640 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $90.23.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

