Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cleanspark alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 652,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,866 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cleanspark by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

Shares of Cleanspark stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 3.72. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleanspark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.