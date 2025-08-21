Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,558 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,817.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.5%
Methode Electronics stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $235.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -15.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
Methode Electronics Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
