Deutsche Bank AG Sells 425,125 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425,125 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EZCORP by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 56,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 89,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EZPW. Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $48,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 145,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,025.23. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $952.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.56.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%.The firm had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

