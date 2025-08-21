Deutsche Bank AG Sells 42,811 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,811 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,693.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,113.40. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,382.30. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,210,975 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HMN opened at $45.3510 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HMN. Wall Street Zen lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

