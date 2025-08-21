Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $60.5820 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3,621.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

