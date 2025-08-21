Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Digi International Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of DGII stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Digi International has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.23 million. Digi International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth $196,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

