Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Stock Price Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.18. 830,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Digihost Technology Trading Down 8.0%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84.
About Digihost Technology
Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digihost Technology
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.