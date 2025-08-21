DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 52.1% in July

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 120,800 shares, agrowthof52.1% from the July 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
Shares of DSL stock opened at $12.2250 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1,090.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
