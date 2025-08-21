DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 52.1% in July

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 120,800 shares, agrowthof52.1% from the July 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DSL stock opened at $12.2250 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1,090.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

