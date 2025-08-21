Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN Stock Position Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($2.70). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGBN. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

