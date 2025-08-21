Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,278,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $25,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6,189.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 2,761,385 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,235,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,306,000 after buying an additional 2,750,045 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $11,048,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,600,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 771,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,118,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 741,234 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.3350 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

