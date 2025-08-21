ePlus inc. $PLUS Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of ePlus worth $149,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in ePlus by 61.7% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 68,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 35.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 89,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

