Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HOV FY2027 Earnings

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $686.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 7.03%.The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $148.1140 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The company has a market capitalization of $877.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,655.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $589,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,806.56. This trade represents a 50.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

