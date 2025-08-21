Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.7813.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $64.4680 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 425.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

