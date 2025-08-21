Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.83.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.8%

FN opened at $280.1710 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.69. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $356.55.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fabrinet by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fabrinet by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fabrinet by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

