Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Trading Down 21.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) fell 21.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $7.00. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Federal Life Group Stock Down 21.3%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.
About Federal Life Group
Federal Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents.
