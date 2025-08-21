FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Macquarie México
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.