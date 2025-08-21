FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.