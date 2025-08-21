Financial Analysis: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) and Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Ecolab shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ecolab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Ecolab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim -253.76% -9.36% -8.82% Ecolab 13.59% 22.52% 8.86%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Westaim has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecolab has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westaim and Ecolab”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $17.04 million 40.46 -$16.18 million ($2.17) -9.47 Ecolab $15.74 billion 5.14 $2.11 billion $7.49 38.09

Ecolab has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecolab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westaim and Ecolab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ecolab 0 4 11 3 2.94

Ecolab has a consensus target price of $291.2143, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Ecolab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecolab is more favorable than Westaim.

Summary

Ecolab beats Westaim on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim



The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Ecolab



Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries. Its Global Institutional & Specialty segment provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the healthcare, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, such as infection prevention and surgical solutions, and end-to-end cleaning and contamination control solutions under the Ecolab, Microtek, and Anios brand names. In addition, the company provides pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects in restaurants, food and beverage processors, hotels, grocery operations, and other commercial segments including education, life sciences, and healthcare customers. Further, it offers colloidal silica for binding and polishing applications in semiconductor, catalyst, and aerospace component manufacturing, as well as chemical industries; and products and services that manage wash process through custom designed programs, premium products, dispensing equipment, water and energy management, and reduction, as well as real time data management. It sells its products through field sales and corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

