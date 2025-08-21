Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading 22% Higher – What’s Next?

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Finnair Oyj Trading Up 22.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

